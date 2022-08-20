By Shereen Siewert

City leaders will review a budget modification request next week that would allow Wausau’s warming center to operate all 12 months of the year, rather than restricting operation to the six coldest months of the year.

The Finance Committee will weigh in on the Wausau Police Department proposal on Tuesday. Operated by Catholic Charities, the warming center is closed from May 1 through Oct. 31. Catholic Charities is willing and interested in operating the shelter on a year-round basis, but have a revenue shortfall of $270,000 annually to do so, according to city documents.

Funding would come from the American Rescue Plan Act for the first two years, 2023 and 2024. Both Eau Claire and LaCrosse have year-round warming centers for homeless residents, while communities statewide are seeing an uptick in the number of unsheltered people over the past year.

Catholic Charities works with United Way and other community organizations to operate the center, which aims to “end homelessness by maximizing and strengthening existing resources, developing new, relevant solutions and creating a seamless delivery of services to end homelessness in Marathon County,” according to the organization. Up to 25 adult men and women are given a hot meal and a safe, clean place to shower and sleep during operation of the center, which is open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

During sheltering operations, Catholic Charities also works to move people into permanent housing by using HUD, TBRA, rental assistance and other programs.

The Finance Committee meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 407 Grant St. Wausau. Any decision is subject to full Council approval. See the full packet, here.