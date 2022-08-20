Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

I worked for 45 years to earn a living for myself and my family. For decades, I paid into Social Security, setting money aside so that when I retired, I could keep a roof over my head and food on the table. Like so many people across our state, I knew that Social Security and Medicare would support me in the next phase of my life.

This month marked the 87th anniversary of Social Security. Over the last 87 years, this program and Medicare have become overwhelmingly popular programs that millions of working people rely on. Yet, while this anniversary should have been a celebration of this important program, it was instead a grave reminder that Republican politicians are pushing an agenda that would gut Social Security. If Republican politicians get their way, they would strip funding from these programs and cut the benefits that serve as lifelines for seniors across our state.

Here in Wausau, it’s pretty clear that Ron Johnson doesn’t care about me or my fellow Wisconsinites who rely on these programs that we spent decades paying into. In fact, Johnson has spent his career working against Social Security. He has called this life-saving program a “Ponzi Scheme” and supported legislation that would cut funding for this program as well as Medicare. After Johnson broke his two-term pledge to run for another six years in office, he has recommitted to the idea that Congress should be able to cut funding for these programs – which would mean six more years of living in fear of his attacks on Social Security.

The senator’s disdain for Social Security isn’t a one-off case – Republican politicians across the board have made it clear that the GOP’s agenda is steeped with an anti-senior sentiment.

In Congress, the Republican Study Committee, which represents a majority of House Republicans – including Wisconsin’s own GOP lawmakers Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, and Bryan Steil – unveiled their agenda to drastically cut Social Security and Medicare. And the only agenda proposed by Senate Republicans – introduced by the Chair of the National Senatorial Campaign Committee and praised by the chair of the Republican National Committee – clearly puts Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block.

It must be nice for multi-millionaire Ron Johnson and his Republican colleagues to not have to worry about what will happen when they retire. This privileged nonchalance puts Ron Johnson and Republican politicians wholly out of touch with millions of families across our state. After decades of attacking seniors’ benefits, it’s abundantly clear that Republican politicians do not care about working people.

Meanwhile, Democrats like President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin are focused on passing bills to help lower costs and bolster Social Security. While Democrats deliver legislative win after legislative win and pass bills that will lower costs for people across our state, Republicans continue to pose a severe threat to Wisconsin seniors.

That is why, as we celebrate the 87 birthday of Social Security, I’m more committed than ever to electing Democrats – because I know that Social Security is on the ballot this fall. If seniors want to continue celebrating this program, it’s essential that Wisconsin voters fire Ron Johnson and elect Democrats up and down the ticket. We must hold Republican politicians accountable for betraying Wisconsin seniors – and that starts at the ballot box.

Nancy Stencil, Wausau