Girl Scout Troop Leaders Needed

Troop leaders work directly with girls, helping them to develop personal leadership skills on an individual or group basis. From planning troop meetings to assisting a troop leader at troop meetings, Girl Scouts has a wide variety of troop volunteer positions. Desired skills: flexibility, creativity, patience, understanding, and ability to work well with youths. Call 888-747-6945 to get involved.

Volunteer for the Harvest Picnic

GiGi’s Playhouse is having its annual Harvest Picnic on Sept. 9 at Willow Springs. Help transport event supplies from GiGi’s Playhouse in Weston to Willow Springs Farm and/or do event set-up, which will include preparing picnic totes, cleaning produce, setting up tables, and silent auctions. Contact volunteerwausau@gigisplayhouse.org to get involved or learn more.

Provide Companionship to Hospice Patients

As a volunteer, you have the opportunity to help patients in their end-of-life journey live in dignity and peace while helping to offer a pain-free and comfortable environment. Examples of activities during this visit include: reading aloud, conversation, reminiscing, playing cards or board games, helping with light housekeeping, and going for walks/wheelchair rides. Hospice House volunteers do not provide direct patient care or transport patients. Complete an online application or call 715-847-2424 to request an application by mail. Contact volunteers@aspirus.org with questions.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Paper Products Needed

Good News Project needs paper products, such as paper towel and toilet paper. Contact susie@goodnewswi.com or 715-843-6945 to arrange delivery.

Dog Treats and Cleanup Bags Needed

Patriot K9s of Wisconsin needs treats and poop bags for their training program. Call 715-298-1373 or email info@patriotk9s.org to arrange delivery.

Source: United Way of Marathon County