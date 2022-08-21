Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said.

Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.

Eckart reached his mandatory prison release date on May 24 and was living in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse when he fell from view.

“Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri around 11:40 a.m. this morning,” Capt. Ben Graham said Sunday in a media release.

Extradition back to Wisconsin is pending.