By Shereen Siewert

An Antigo man who was behind the wheel in a crash that injured his 3-month-old son and fatally injured his girlfriend was granted a withheld sentence Monday after reaching a plea agreement in the case.

Police say 27-year-old Ian Rosebrook, formerly of Mosinee, had a suspended license and marijuana in his bloodstream in the Sept. 25, 2017 town of Knowlton crash. Nearly three years later, prosecutors charged Rosebrook with knowingly driving with a suspended license, causing death. On Monday, Rosebrook was convicted of that charge, along with a misdemeanor count of operating with a restricted, controlled substance with a minor passenger younger than 15.

Crash reconstruction reports show Rosebrook was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu sedan southbound with his girlfriend and an infant child inside when he missed a stop sign and traveled into the path of an oncoming Chrysler Sebring convertible. The crash happened midday Hwy. 34 and Hwy. DB.

Rosebrook, his girlfriend and infant son were transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment, where his girlfriend later died. Both Rosebrook and the baby survived the crash, police said. A 61-year-old Chicago woman who was driving the convertible was also injured in the crash, but survived her injuries.

A lab analysis showed Rosebrook had 3.2 ng/mL of Delta-9 THC in his blood, a sample taken shortly after the crash, according to court documents. Delta-9 is a cannabinoid molecule in marijuana that has long been recognized as the main psychoactive ingredient—that is, the substance that causes people who use marijuana to feel high.

Court records show Rosebrook was charged 16 days before the crash for driving with a suspended license in Waupaca County. That case, which was resolved months later, was active and pending at the time Rosebrook allegedly got behind the wheel again and crashed.

Rosebrook narrowly avoided a warrant in October 2020 when he was late for a preliminary hearing in the case. In that instance, Circuit Judge Mike Moran issued a bench warrant when Rosebrook failed to show, but recalled the case and rescinded the order 12 minutes later when Rosebrook appeared.

Then on May 5, 2021, Rosebrook failed to appear at all for a scheduled hearing, court records show. This time, Judge Moran ordered his signature bond forfeited and authorized a bench warrant, which was quashed in June 2021. Rosebrook was freed on a $20,000 signature bond with the first $500 paid in cash, which he posted on June 16, 2021. He retained new counsel in November 2021 and the case moved forward.

During a plea hearing Monday, Circuit Judge Scott Corbett issued a withheld sentence and placed Rosebrook on probation. A withheld sentence means the court has not imposed a sentence, instead ordering Rosebook to be placed under the supervision of the Dept. of Corrections. He is subject to conditions set by the court and rules and regulations established by the DOC for three years. Conditions of the sentence for the charge of knowingly operating while suspended include 12 months in jail with work release.

His driver’s license will be revoked for three years.