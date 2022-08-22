James O.Young

James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73.

Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967.

Jim married Nancy (Treu) on November 9, 1968. During their marriage of over 50 years, Jim and Nancy raised 5 children in the Wausau area. They loved camping, remodeling houses, canoeing, boating, and cross-country skiing. Jim had a deep love of music and enjoyed playing the trumpet as well as singing. They retired to Lake Tomahawk and enjoyed spending time with friends and family there.

Throughout his career, Jim worked in sales at Treu Food Products and G&B Produce. For the last 20+ years of his career, he was the finance manager at Brickner’s in Little Chicago until he retired in 2019.

Jim’s much-loved first wife, Nancy, passed away on June 9th, 2020.

He married Joyce Reynolds Kurth on June 22, 2021. They were able to travel and see many of their loved ones on both the east and west coasts of the U.S.

Jim was best known for his kindness, willingness to help others, his love of his grandchildren and the delight he took in watching them grow.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joyce (and family), his children Heather (Kent) Busig, Matt (Kristen) Young, Missy Young, Bee Young, and Cassie (Justin) Deno Young. He is survived by his grandchildren Emma Busig, Kate Young, Maddie Busig, Jon Busig, Megan Young and Mina Deno Young. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Smith, and brother, Paul Young, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy, his sister, Karen Zastrow, his brother, John Young, and his parents, Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young.

There will be a visitation at First Universalist Unitarian Church of Wausau on September 17 at 2:00 pm, a short service at 3:00 pm, and a reception to follow.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Aspirus Cancer Center, especially Dr. Peterson, the staff of Urology Specialists of Wausau, especially Dr. Battino, and the physicians and staff at Aspirus Wausau on August 12th, especially Dr. Mbonu, Dr. Helmi, and Dr. Jabbour, as well as all of the caregivers in the ED, CTU, and CICU.

Charitable donations in his honor can be made to the American Cancer Society, Aspirus Health Foundation, or the charity of your choice.

Jane M. Baker

Jane M. Baker, 75, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2022, at Aspirus Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on September 26, 1946, in Wausau to the late Herbert and Adeline (Holt) Tietz. She was a Wausau High School graduate.

Jane married Eugene Baker on November 8, 1969, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Wausau. She worked at Wausau Insurance until her retirement when she became “Grandma Daycare” for all six of her grandchildren.

Jane loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed playing cards, games, and bingo with her family, ran the family Packer pool, and was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Jane loved crafts and passed those skills to her children and grandchildren. She was a murder mystery book lover, enjoyed watching the robins in the spring and loved time spent at the family cottage “Up North.” For several years she coached a women’s softball team which led to long lasting friendships. She enjoyed the monthly “Breakfast Club” outings with friends. She had a love for dogs and enjoyed their companionship her entire life.

Jane is survived by her children Nicole (Brian) Tieman, Wausau, Kimberly (Jesse) Suchon, Village of Maine, and Matthew (Melissa) Baker, Kronenwetter; six grandchildren Vanessa, Nat, Ty, Crystal, Eli and Ethan; sisters-in-law Ellen Tietz, Wausau, Faye Mervyn, Antigo, Gladys (Bill) Shea, Rochester, Minnesota, and Rose (Robert) Hunn, Kasson, Minnesota; brother-in-law Roger (Sandra) Baker, Austin, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene, brother Donald Tietz, sisters-in-law Ruth Munguia and Mary Baker and brothers-in-law Thomas Baker and Gary Mervyn.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 426 Washington St., Wausau. The Rev. Philip Schneider will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4:30 PM until 7:00 PM at the church on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and again from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Friday. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Donald R. Gilray

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Donald (Don) Gilray, 84, on August 17, 2022.

Don was born July 11, 1938 to the late Russell and Marie (Dickman) Gilray in Antigo Wisconsin. He graduated from Birnamwood High School in 1956 and married the love of his life, Virginia, on May 2, 1959.

Don is survived by his wife, Virginia (Blaskowski) Gilray, his three sons, Jay (Tanja) Gilray, Scott (Rebecca) Gilray and Ronald (Tonia) Gilray, 7 grandchildren: Heather Forst (Torin), Mark Bakula (Amanda), Stephanie Bakula (Jordan Manske), David, Matthew, Peyton and Madison Gilray and 3 great grandchildren, Alice Bakula, Dexter Bakula and Otto Manske.

An extraordinary athlete, Don held the high school basketball scoring record for the state of Wisconsin for exactly one day by scoring 64 points in one game. Don also loved to play fast pitch softball. He brought this love of sports to his three sons.

Don enjoyed fishing, camping, snowmobiling, meeting friends for breakfast and spending time with his family. He also believed in giving of himself to the community and you would frequently see him volunteering with the Lions Club, Snowmobile Club, Elks Club and at Church picnics.

He worked for Marathon Electric for 42 years, progressing up the ranks to eventually become a Plant Manager. He loved his job and was passionate about both the company and the workers he represented.

A celebration of life will be held at the Brainard Funeral home in Weston, Wisconsin on Tuesday August 23 with visitation starting at 10 and a service at 11. The family will have a private interment at a later date.

The family would like to thank the ICU and Cardiology staff at Marshfield Medical Center- Weston for the compassion and care they showed us during this difficult time. You were all amazing.

Joyce M. Howe

Joyce Mae Howe (Thatcher), age 63, Wausau, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 19, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Joyce was born on November 12, 1958, and grew up in Ringle, WI, as the oldest of five children. She was a young, courageous mother who loved fiercely and overcame many adversities. Through it all, she remained committed to her studies and graduated from DC Everest High School. Later in life, she pursued a degree in Information Technology at Northcentral Technical College. She worked in several roles but found the most meaning in serving and bringing joy to people.

Joyce was a spunky woman, amazing cook, talented seamstress, and had a generous heart. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, fishing, riding her Harley, and watching the Packers. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends, cooking for the people she loved, and caring for her plants and garden. Her greatest source of pride was her children and grandchildren. The happiest years of her life were spent with David, being blessed to have him come back into her life after 43 years apart.

Joyce is survived by her husband David Thatcher; 3 children: Catina (Troy) Koenig, Josh (Brooke) Howe, and Steven (Jamie) Howe whom she raised with her former husband, Brian; siblings: Jeff (Lisa) Landowski, Joe (Marchelle) Landowski, and Jim Landowski. 5 grandchildren: Tavin and Asher Koenig, Draxton and Zayla Howe, Onnika Honeck; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Johanna Landowski, sister Juliann Landowski and nephew, Brian Hanke.

There will be a visitation from 9:30am-11am with service at 11am on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave. Wausau, WI 54401.

*In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital –

Mary A. Weinberger

Mary Ann Weinberger (Stachowiak)

Age 89, died on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Edenbrook of Appleton Nursing Home. Mary Ann was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on February 10, 1933, daughter of Theodore and Mary Stachowiak (Rutta) in the family home on a very wintery day. She loved to pray the rosary as often as she could and attended Mass every weekend. She was a participant in the Rosary Society at St. Pius Catholic Church and was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mary Ann enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs baseball games and the Green Bay Packers football games, playing cards, eating fish on Friday’s (at a local eatery), but most of all she enjoyed “Polka Music.” She often went to the Polka Festivals in Little Chute, and her favorite Polka Band was the “Polka Family” from Bloomsburg, PA.

Mary Ann will be greatly missed by her children, her daughters: Mary Lou (Winston) Morrill, (Clive, IA), and Elizabeth (Paul) Glebke, (Appleton, WI). Her sons: Brent Weinberger (WeiRu Zhang), (Appleton, WI), and Kevin Weinberger, (Appleton, WI). Grandchildren: Mary Frances Davis (Joshua), Dorris Jean Foust (Michael), Shannon Ann Morrill, Adam Michael Glebke (Tara), Elizabeth Anne Dorsey (Simeon), and Kathryn Maryanne Weinberger. Great grandchildren: Michael Allen Foust, Madelyn Grace Foust, Theodore Asher Glebke, Claire Madalynn Fulcer, and Iker Owen Simons.

Visitation with family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. until Noon, Friday, August 26, 2022 with the Funeral to follow at Noon at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 N. 6th Street, Wausau, WI. The interment is scheduled for 2:30 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, WI.

A part of us is gone, but she is now joined in heaven with her loving husband of 56 years (Norman Weinberger), son (Norman Jerome), daughters (Norma Jean and Elsie Mae), brothers, sisters, and parents.

Leona H. Zemke

Leona H. Zemke, 77, Wausau, passed away, Friday August 12, 2022.

She was born March 20, 1945, in Wausau, daughter of the late Paul and Leona (Heckendorf) Zemke.

Leona enjoyed listening to Polka music and was especially fond of Elvis. She was also an avid Packer fan.

Survivors include her brother, Kenneth (Sonia) Zemke, Wausau and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Leona was preceded in death by siblings, Albert, and Wilber Zemke, Irene Ninneman, Darlene Roeder, and Loretta Bielke.

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday August 29, 2022 at Rib View Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Philip C. Schneider will preside.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Larry G. Sitarz

Larry Gene Sitarz

Born: February 7, 1962 in Hinsdale, IL

Passed: August 8, 2022 in Weston, WI



Larry grew up in the Chicago suburb of Clarendon Hills, IL. He was a

graduate of Hinsdale Central High School and studied meteorology (one of

his passions) at College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, IL. He loved storm chasing.



Early on, Larry worked as a chef at Howard Johnson’s at the Hinsdale Oasis

and later at Arby’s where he met his future wife Melissa Moynihan. Later,

Larry was employed by the public works departments at the villages of

Hinsdale and Clarendon Hills where he was a certified arborist.



Larry was also an avid collector of beer cans and related memorabilia having

amassed a huge collection of rare cans and bottle openers.



After their divorce, Larry moved to Wheaton, IL, then to Hancock, WI to

assist in care giving for his parents, the late Edwin and Violet Sitarz, and

finally to Wausau, WI where he was employed by Great Lakes Cheese Co.



During his younger years, Larry and a group of high school buddies would

often travel to the family cottage on Fish Lake in Hancock, WI. He continued

to visit the cottage throughout his lifetime as he had a passion for fishing

and the peace and quiet of the surroundings.



Larry is survived by his brother Dan (Janet), niece Jessica, nephew Justin

(Aleza), their kids Feivel and Shoshana, as well as his oldest brother Darrell

(Ernesta) and step-daughters Emma and Kesta along with a dozen or more

cousins, one remaining uncle, Walter, and a myriad of nieces and nephews

who have settled all around the country.



Larry will also be greatly missed by his best friend and 14-year companion

Christine Kuentsler who helped each other through thick and thin. He will

also be missed by all who knew him including his many neighbors and

friends from church and community organizations in and around the Wausau

area.



A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Steve Grunwald, will be held on

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:45 PM at Cornerstone Lutheran Church,

625 Washington Street, Wausau, WI. In lieu of flowers, please send a

memorial donation in Larry’s name to The Humane Society of Marathon

County, 7001 Packer Drive, Wausau, WI 54401.



Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Clint T. Resch

Clint T. Resch, 65 of Mattoon, died on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Clint was born on January 14, 1957, in Milwaukee. The son of Cornelius and Margaret (Clark) Resch.

Clint worked at a boat marina in Kenosha for many years and had a love for sail boats. He was a sound technician and traveled with many hard rock bands. Clint was a big collector of musical instruments and electronics. He loved photography and was a HAM Radio operator. He worked on the Mattoon-Birnamwood EMS ambulance service and loved his cat.

Clint is survived by his mother, Margaret; three siblings, Kathy (Rick) Fuller of Antigo, Tim (Anna) Resch of Wausau and Jacquelyn (Ryan) Crump of Sheboygan and many nieces and nephews.

Clint was preceded in death by his father; one sister, Dawn Leiterman and one niece, Elizabeth Ruesch.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Corey J. Wilcox

Corey J. Wilcox, 45, died at his home in Richfield, WI on August 16, 2022, after a four-month long battle against a rare and aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. Born on October 26, 1976 he is survived by his wife, Rachel Monaco, his parents Keith and Wendy (Oleson) Wilcox, siblings Jeremy, Casey and Jennifer Wilcox and her husband, Thomas Austin, Sr., nephews Dylan and Devan Tessmer, dogs Ada and her pup Connor, Rachel’s parents Joseph and Patricia Monaco, close friends James and Marcia Hock, and grandmothers Clarine Wilcox Hollowell and Pauline Majchrzak. Preceded in death by his grandparents Roy and Geraldine Oleson, his grandfather Kenneth Wilcox, and dogs Wyatt and Grady.

Corey met his best friend and true companion Rachel, in the 7th grade. They married on September 25, 2004 and in that same year they started their family, buying their first Vizsla hunting dog, Wyatt, followed 2 years later by brother, Grady. Corey and Rachel went on to start a breeding program, Wyldfire Vizslas. In the last year of his life, Corey served as Vice President of the Central Wisconsin Vizsla Club.

Corey attended grade school in Wausau, WI and Soldotna, Alaska, and high school at Wausau West where he excelled in sports, academics and leadership. He attended Ripon College on an athletic scholarship for a year before graduating from UW LaCrosse with a degree in Pre-med/Pre-Vet Studies.

His professional life included jobs with the Marathon County Health Department, the US Department of Agriculture, CH2M Hill and lastly Arcadis. Corey served as head coach of the Germantown Hornets Youth Wrestling program from November 2021 until his death.

Corey’s life was committed to raising up others and finding something interesting in almost everything. While his chance to live out his vision for wild adventures and for populating the world with heirloom fruit and amazing red dogs has been cut short, Corey was able to plant the seeds in others to continue his dreams. For more information about his extraordinary life, please visit (funeral home site) and his CaringBridge https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/coreywilcox

A Barn Party gathering for friends and family in remembrance of Corey will be held at Tansy Hill, Wausau, September 25 from 2 to 7 pm, and a memorial gathering and tree planting at Pike Lake State Park on October 15, time TBD. For details, contact MonacoRachelK@gmail.com. Memorial donations may be directed to the Central Wisconsin Vizsla Club, attention Teresa Rizzo, 2315 Back Road, Burlington, WI 53105.

For more information about his extraordinary life, please visit (https://www.schmidtandbartelt.com/obituaries/detail.aspx?id=16248&view=vwObituary