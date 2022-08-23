Domestic battery, drunken driving and disorderly conduct among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 15 through Aug. 21.

On Aug. 15, a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 51 near Pope Road in the town of Merrill. The driver, a 24-year-old South Holland, Illinois man, was cited for traveling 105 mph in a 65 mph zone.

On Aug. 16, a 52-year-old Merrill man was arrested on charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct and booked into the Lincoln County Jail after deputies responded to a call about a domestic dispute with injuries on Merrill Town Hall Road. A 52-year-old woman, who suffered injuries during the alleged incident, declined medical treatment.

On Aug. 17, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Neuwirth Road and Echo Lake Road in the town of Russell for a car crash with no injuries. On the scene, the deputy spoke with a 32-year-old Three Lakes man who was trying to get the car out of the ditch. The deputy discovered the man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was required to have an ignition interlock device installed on his car for previous OWI violations and he did not have one. As a result, the man was arrested for the violation and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Aug. 17, deputies were dispatched to an area near Highway Q and Highway Z in the town of Scott for a car crash with minor injuries. The vehicle reportedly struck a turkey which destroyed the vehicle’s windshield. The driver, a 47-year-old Plover woman, did not require medical treatment.

On Aug. 17, a deputy on patrol was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway A near Highway U in the town of Bradley. The deputy, traveling north on Highway A, was slowing and stopping in traffic, when another northbound vehicle struck the deputy’s squad in the right rear corner causing minor damage to the squad. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Tomahawk Police Department investigated the crash.

On Aug. 22, a 21-year-old Clinton man was arrested on charges of first offense OWI near the intersection of highways 51 and 8 in the town of Bradley after a traffic stop for speeding. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail. Two passengers were cited for seat belt violations and one for underage alcohol.

On Aug. 20, dispatch received a call of a possible burglary in progress at an address on Highway CC in the town of Wilson. The suspect, a 55-year-old Tomahawk man, was formerly in a relationship with a female in the house he was attempting to break into. The suspect left the property before deputies arrived on scene. Deputies located the suspect a short time later. During the stop, the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for OWI first offense and probation violation. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Aug. 21, a deputy on patrol located a vehicle parked on the side of the road on Highway 51 near Highway K in the town of Merrill. The deputy found the driver and only occupant, a 55-year-old Merrill man, sleeping in the car. The man was placed under arrest for fifth offense OWI and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Aug. 21, a 41-year-old inmate at the Lincoln County Jail was charged with disorderly conduct after spitting on a corrections officer. The Merrill man is awaiting trial for a felony arrest in 2021.

On Aug. 21, the sheriff’s office received at least 14 complaints of property damage along Highway 107 in the towns of Rock Falls and Bradley. There was also damage reported on Highway JJ in the town of Rock Falls and Pope Road in the town of Merrill. Property damaged ranged from mail boxes to street signs, and, in some cases, it looked as though the items were intentionally stuck by a vehicle. The sheriff’s office is looking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for the damage. If you know or have seen anything, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department