WAUSAU – What is it like being the mayor of a city like Wausau? And what are some of the mayor’s favorite stories? Find out the answers to both of these questions during a special story time with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau.

During this mid-morning story time, Rosenberg will read Cheryl Wolken’s Wausau-centric children’s book “The ABCs of Wausau.” And, since Rosenberg loves goats, she’ll also read Ann Patchett’s “Escape Goat.”



This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. For more information, call 715-261-7220 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/11058.