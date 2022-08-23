WAUSAU – Wausau East and Wausau West high school volleyball teams will join forces to fight for a cure against breast cancer during the Pink Ribbon Volley Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Wausau East High School, 2607 N. 18th St., Wausau.

The teams raised over $11,000 for local charities in 2021, and hope to meet or beat that amount this year.

The teams welcome the public to the volleyball event, but they also are looking for businesses to sponsor the event, as well as monetary donations and items for raffle. Monetary donations can be mailed to Tina Spees, 4016 Riverview Drive, Wausau, WI 54403. If you have questions, need your donation picked up or would like to sponsor the event, contact Spees at 715-581-5862.



