WAUSAU – The Grand Theater will bring back its Bridge Clinic Community Engagement Series this fall, highlighting four free community arts events.

This fall, the series will feature swing dancing, a ballet-inspired fitness class, a chance to watch Broadway crews transform the stage of The Grand, and the ever-popular Broadway Karaoke.

Community members can help The Grand celebrate the kickoff of the 2022-23 season with a free swing dancing class on Sept. 20. Ballroom dance instructors Julia Barrington and Todd Teeples will provide an hour of swing dance instruction starting at 7 p.m. in The Grand Theater’s Great Hall. No registration necessary.

On Oct. 12, guests can take a free barre fitness class on the stage of The Grand. This 45-minute class by instructors from Belle Force Barre Studio will fuse movements from ballet, yoga and pilates. Space is limited; registration required. Sign up starting Sept. 30 at www.grandtheater.org or through Facebook.

Everyone can join in the excitement of a Broadway load-in day with Broadway & Bagels on Oct. 18. Stop by The Grand anytime between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to have a cup of coffee and a bagel and watch the crews of “The Book of Mormon” and IATSE Local 470 set up the show. No registration necessary.

Nov. 10 marks the return of Broadway Karaoke. Join The Grand staff from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau, for a laidback karaoke party in the taproom, featuring all your favorite showtunes. No registration necessary.

Additional Bridge Community Health Clinic events will be announced throughout the year. More information, including how to register for events, is available at www.grandtheater.org/programs/community-engagement.