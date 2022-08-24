WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will present a special program next week featuring international speaker, trainer and author David K. Aaker, IOM. A Customer Service Interactive Seminar will be held on the morning of Wednesday, August 31 at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Rothschild from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Networking time will follow the morning session and the program will be wrapped up with a lunch keynote by Aaker.

This workshop is designed to inspire employees to improve their customer service skills to help build and maintain relationships and clientele. Gain an advantage over your competition by making positive changes that will stimulate growth and help attract and attain customers. Attendees will learn from clear, specific examples of customer service, add communication tools that work, review the ethics of customer service and form ideas which will invite customers to return. All of this will be augmented by audience participation.

“No matter your industry, be it business, not-for-profit organizations, education or government, quality customer service is fundamentally at the core of success.” said Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Chamber. “Today, more than ever, organizations seek a competitive advantage. High-quality customer service is one strength that organizations can shape into their culture.”

Aaker specializes in customer service, leadership and communication. In May of 2009, Mr. Aaker was named ‘Among America’s Best Speakers’ by Sky Radio on American Airlines. He is also the author of two books, ‘Success Simplified’ which is an anthology of 24 nationally selected speakers and ’50 Unforgettable Speakers,’ both published by Insight Publishing.

This program is open to members for $50 and to non-members for $75. Visit WausauChamber.com to learn more or to register.