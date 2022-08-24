Meow. I’m Butterscotch Junior. I came into HSMC with some medical needs, but with some TLC, I became the handsome guy before you today! If you are ready for the best thing ever to come into your life, then you should call HSMC and ask about me. I’d love to join you in your warm and welcoming home.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.