From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3Arn3w2. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



Sept. 1-30

From Sept. 1-30, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a mini teddy bear. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Nature Weaving (All locations)

From Sept. 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a woven nature loom in which they can display interesting things they find outdoors, like feathers, dried flowers, leaves and more. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Friendship Bracelet (MCPL Rothschild Branch)

Kids, tweens and teens can visit the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, between Sept. 1-30 to pick up supplies for making a braided friendship bracelet. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

Katie Rosenberg. Photo courtesy of Rosenberg for Wausau.

Sept. 1

Meet the Mayor Story Time (MCPL Wausau)

Kids and their families can attend a special story time with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg on Sept. 1 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Mayor Katie will read stories, talk about what it’s like being mayor, and more! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Sept. 12

Stuffed Animal Sleepover (MCPL Edgar Branch)

Kids can bring their favorite stuffed animal for a sleepover at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar. Kids can drop off their stuffed friend any time between 1-7 p.m. on Sept. 12, then pick them up the following day and hear about all the exciting shenanigans their stuffed friend got up to overnight. Free. For more information, call 715-352-3155.

Sept. 13

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Are you an upper-elementary or middle school-aged kid that loves Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Sept. 13 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and you can play the card game with other kids, too! Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more information.

Sept. 15

Calming glitter jars (MCPL Mosinee Branch)

Tweens and teens are invited to make their own glitter jars using glitter, food coloring and other supplies on Sept. 15 from 3-5 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Intended for ages 10 and older. For more information, call 715-693-2144.