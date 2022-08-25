WAUSAU – When it comes to entertaining children, getting them interested in literacy and setting them up to become successful readers, there’s no better place to turn than your local Marathon County Public Library. MCPL has story times scheduled at all nine of its locations this September, so families across the county can easily attend one no matter where they live.

Story times are intended to introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some even include extra activities and craftmaking, too!

The following story times will be held at the locations listed below throughout September 2022:

Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Sept. 6, 10-10:30 a.m.

Sept. 8, 10-10:30 a.m.

Sept. 13, 10-10:30 a.m.

Sept. 15, 10-10:30 a.m.

Sept. 20, 10-10:30 a.m.

Sept. 22, 10-10:30 a.m.

Sept. 27, 10-10:30 a.m.

Sept. 29, 10-10:30 a.m.

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about. Call 715-845-6747 for the latest information.

Sept. 7, 10:00-11 a.m.

Sept. 14, 10:00-11 a.m.

Sept. 21, 10:00-11 a.m.

Sept. 28, 10:00-11 a.m.

Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Sept. 19, 10:30-11 a.m.

Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Sept. 20, 11-11:30 a.m.

Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley

Outdoor Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Sept. 6, 10:30-11 a.m.

Sept. 20, 10:30-11 a.m.

Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City

Outdoor Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Sept. 8, 10:30-11 a.m.

Sept. 22, 10:30-11 a.m.

Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee

Outdoor Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Sept. 28, 10:30-11 a.m.

Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Sept. 6, 11-11:30 a.m.

Sept. 20, 11-11:30 a.m.

Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Sept. 14, 3:30-4 p.m.

Sept. 28, 3:30-4 p.m.

Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Sept. 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Sept. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call your local library location or visit https://www.mcpl.us/services/childrens/story-times.



