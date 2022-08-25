The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is partnering with Milwaukee Tool to drive safer and more productive natural resource management practices. Through the partnership, students in the College of Natural Resources will receive access to world-class tools, equipment and training.

Supported by a $1 million tool and equipment endowment through 2030, this partnership will create first-ever opportunities for forestry and natural resource management students, offsetting costs to the students and university. A key component will be ongoing support from Milwaukee Tool in the form of the latest innovations in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, power tools and hand tools.

These tools will be used in various CNR courses throughout the academic year, and the company will service and repair tools as needed. Among the tools are pruning saws, chainsaws, blowers, sprayers and various measuring tools. Milwaukee Tool will also provide training resources to ensure students safely operate tools.

“We are excited to partner with Milwaukee Tool, a world-class leader in sustainable tool technology,” Chancellor Thomas Gibson said at an event announcing the endowment Aug. 24 at Schmeeckle Reserve. “Their generous support is a tremendous benefit for our students.”

As part of this relationship, CNR students will be among the first to use new technology and products as Milwaukee Tool launches them into the marketplace.

In addition, each CNR student will receive a personal protective equipment pack, including a high-visibility vest, hard hat, magnetic rechargeable headlamp, safety glasses and banded ear plugs, valued at $177. These PPE packs will be distributed to students during their summer field experience at Treehaven field station, a six-week, hands-on field techniques course that is a key component of CNR programs. About 300 students participate in the summer field experience each year.

“This partnership is a transformational moment in the college’s rich history,” said CNR Dean Brian Sloss. “Our collaboration will help our students, industry and field partners as we continue providing innovative, high-quality experiential education. This is an exciting moment for all as we are partnering with a true innovator and leader in the outdoor tool and equipment space.”

Milwaukee Tool is a global leader in battery-powered technology and understands what it takes to combine batteries, motors and electronics to deliver disruptive innovation. Their extensive background in battery-powered technology allows them to drive the development of high-performance, sustainable solutions for landscape maintenance and forestry professionals. The company is one of the largest manufacturers and employers in the state.

“We are fortunate to have such an influential forestry partner in our home state,” said Rick Gray, executive vice president of Milwaukee Tool. “As we continue to invest in outdoor power equipment solutions, this partnership will provide us with regular user feedback that will help us deliver on the demands of forestry and conservation professionals in a constantly changing work environment.”

Milwaukee Tool is equipping CNR for the fall 2022 semester and will continue to provide new professional equipment and curriculum resources for years to come, Gray said.

A leading natural resources undergraduate program in North America, the College of Natural Resources began in 1946 with the nation’s first conservation education major. The strength of the CNR program is its interdisciplinary approach and emphasis on hands-on field learning experiences. Students take coursework in forestry, human dimensions of natural resource management, fisheries, and water resources, soils and waste resources, and wildlife ecology before focusing on their specific major.

Source: UW-Stevens Point