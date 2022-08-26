Wausau Pilot & Review

DE PERE – Vince Hanz had a 12-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter and Jackson Albee added the needed extra point to lift the Wausau West football team to a 21-20 win over De Pere in a nonconference game Thursday night at De Pere High School.

Ray Reineck ran for 163 yards, and Hanz added 85 yards on the ground and 55 yards passing for the Warriors, who improve to 2-0.

Hanz also had another touchdown run and Carter Amerson ran for another score for West, who piled up 263 rushing yards in all.

Connor Calmes had 11 tackles and Levi Pernsteiner added 10 to lead the Warrors’ defense.

Wausau West will open its Valley Football Association schedule Sept. 2 at Thom Field against Wisconsin Rapids.