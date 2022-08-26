On August 13, 2022 service organizations from the greater Wausau area and the host Bull Falls Brewery held the 2nd Annual Veterans Tribute Celebration at the Bull Falls Brewery Biergarten in Wausau.

All the veterans were recognized for their service to America and three veterans nominated by the Wausau American Legion Post 10, Rothschild American Legion Post 492 and the Man of Honor Society received special recognition. The three veterans honored were: Ron Jones, Army; Joseph Kelbley, Army and Scott R. Alwin, Army.

The celebration also included food, refreshments and entertainment by DJ James Yunek and the Bull Falls German brass style band.

Story and Photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Wausau American Legion Post 10

Marketing Representative