WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a 110th Anniversary Gala on the evening of Wednesday, September 14. The Gala is one of the Chamber’s annual signature events and will offer an opportunity to celebrate the long-standing and rich history of the Chamber and its members. The event will feature live big band music, fine hors d’oeuvres, awards, vintage cars, historical actors and more.

“Looking ahead to 2022-2023, the Chamber, along with partner stakeholders, will continue to lead the region forward in implementing the goals outlined in the economic development plan for the region.” said Dr. Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “The Anniversary Gala will be a fun night with a look back at our region’s history of business success, while kicking off a new, promising program year for the Chamber.”

Check-in for the Anniversary Gala begins at 5:15 p.m., with the program beginning at 6 p.m.

The event will also include the introduction of the Chamber’s new Chairperson, Paul LaPree of Miron Construction, and new members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. The event will also recognize the outgoing Chairperson, Nicole Williams of QPS Employment Group and the outgoing Directors.

Also included at the event will be the naming of recipients of a pair of awards: The Ruder Ware Innovator Award and the Chamber’s Ambassador Achievement Award.

The Ruder Ware Innovator Award in Memory of G. Lane Ware was established in 2015 by Ruder Ware LLSC. G. Lane Ware was a distinguished attorney and consummate professional with a sincere drive to make the Wausau community a better place for life and for business. Ware realized that to succeed in business, you needed to innovate and differentiate, to remain relevant in a changing economy.

The cost for the event is $75 for members and $100 for non-members. If you are interested in attending, please register at WausauChamber.com.