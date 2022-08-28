Wausau Pilot & Review

A 49-year-old Arbor Vitae man is facing his fourth drunken driving charge after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper measured a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.

Police say Travis E. Mittlesteadt showed a PBT of 0.281 after a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 51 at Trout Lake Road, in Vilas County. The legal limit for driving in Wisconsin is 0.08 percent.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was not injured in the crash.

A trooper allegedly observed indicators of impairment, and a subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing and the breath test results, showed Mittlesteadt as impaired, according to a news release.

Mittlesteadt was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, and he was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Wisconsin State Patrol in conducting the crash investigation.

