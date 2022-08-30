MERRILL – The Merrill Fire Department was recently awarded a $3,250 grant to buy Stop the Bleed Kits.

The kits contain items to control serious bleeding and prevent further blood loss for a victim suffering a traumatic injury. In particular, 62 kits were purchased through the grant, awarded by the North Central Regional Trauma Advisory Council. These kits will be distributed to Merrill organizations and businesses that have public access Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). In addition to the kits, the department will offer free Stop the Bleed training to businesses and organizations that request it.

“We recognize our community has embraced public access AEDs for years, so citizens are familiar with them and their locations. Adding Stop the Bleed kits to AED locations will better equip the public should the need arise to quickly treat a life-threatening traumatic injury,” Fire Chief Josh Klug said.

If your organization or business has an AED and would like a Stop the Bleed kit or Stop the Bleed training, call 715-536-2233 or email fdadministrative@ci.merrill.wi.us.