Hey there, my name is Cupcake – but all my best friends call me Cuppy. I’m looking for someone to love who will take me home forever.

I wasn’t getting along with the small dog in my last home, so my humans made the difficult decision to surrender me. I don’t want you to think that I can’t live with any dogs – because that’s simply not the case – but I would prefer my canine companions to be similar in size and personality to me. I’m a great girl with a lot of potential and I’m hoping that my next home will be my last, forever home and that we can grow old together.

I have a very playful attitude and the prettiest brown eyes you’ve ever seen. I would be most comfortable in a home with older, dog-experienced children and probably no cats or other small animals. I would love to be your new dog if you think that you can fit the mold I need! Won’t you come meet me today?

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.