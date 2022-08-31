Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau City Council this week approved a budget of $22,500 to launch a nationwide search to succeed the retiring transit director, Greg Seubert.

The vote was unanimous at 9-0, with two alders absent from the meeting. Wausau Pilot & Review previously reported that the city would soon launch its nationwide search for the new transit director at a cost of $22,500. The transit director oversees Metro Ride, which provides bus transportation service in the city.

Seubert’s resignation will be effective Jan. 16, 2023.

The Finance Committee was first to approve the plan, on Aug. 23, which calls for a search to be conducted by an outside agency.

“We are anxious to get recruiting instead of waiting the whole month, so that’s why we are here,” said Mayor Katie Rosenberg told the members of the City Council on Monday.

After Alder Doug Diny questioned how the search would be funded, Finance Director Maryanne Groat said that with the ongoing vacancies within the Transit Department, there are sufficient funds to pay for the search. Groat also clarified that budget modification was not needed because the money would come from the Transit Fund. The meeting packet had listed a potential budget modification.

Alder Gary Gisselman’s asked whether $22,500 was sufficient given that it would be a national-level search. Anne Keenan, acting director of the Human Resources Department, said that was the amount proposed by the provider. The firm is also helping with the search for the city’s new HR director, she said.

During the Finance Committee meeting on Aug. 23, Kathi Zoern, a Transit Commission member, stressed the importance of casting a wide net for the new director and not waiting until the a new HR director was in place. The position of HR director, who oversees and coordinates hiring for the City of Wausau, has remained open since June 16 when Toni Vanderboom resigned after five years of service.

Zoern, a bus rider herself, said it was important that hiring be completed before Seubert leaves so that he can share his experience with the new transit director. Seubert has been in city’s employment for 40 years.