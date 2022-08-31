Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West volleyball team lost all three of its matches at its home quadrangular meet Tuesday at West High School.

West lost to Marathon 25-14, 25-19, 25-23, Auburndale 25-15, 25-19, 25-13, and Lakeland 12-25, 25-19, 25-21.

Alli Schauls had 22 kills and 27 digs, Claire Calmes had a team-high 34 digs, and setters Isabelle Gullickson and Brooke Schaefer had 27 and 25 assists, respectively.

Kenzie Deaton added 13 kills and 23 digs, and Kelly Kray had 12 kills and seven service aces as well for West.

West hosts D.C. Everest in its Wisconsin Valley Conference opener Thursday at 7 p.m.