By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points 1. Mukwonago (6) 2-0 69 2. Kimberly (1) 2-0 57 3. Waunakee – 2-0 44 4. Muskego – 2-0 41 5. Bay Port – 2-0 37 6. Neenah – 2-0 21 (tie) Hartland Arrowhead – 2-0 21 8. Franklin – 1-1 16 9. Brookfield Central – 2-0 13 10. Homestead – 1-1 12

Others receiving votes: Appleton North 7. Fond du Lac. Oak Creek 7. Sussex Hamilton 7. New Richmond 6. Madison Memorial 6. Sun Prairie West 6. Sun Prairie East 6. West De Pere 4. River Falls 4.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points 1. Catholic Memorial (6) 2-0 66 2. Monroe – 2-0 51 3. Rice Lake – 2-0 47 4. Ellsworth – 1-1 28 (tie) Freedom – 2-0 28 6. Columbus – 2-0 27 7. Mayville – 2-0 24 8. Pewaukee (1) 1-1 22 9. Edgewood – 2-0 21 10. Racine St. Catherine’s – 2-0 11

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 9. New Berlin Eisenhower 9. Fox Valley Lutheran 8. Lakeland 7. Northwestern 6. Brodhead/Juda 5. St. Croix Central 5. Kewaskum 4. Lake Mills 3. Grafton 2. Lodi 2.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points 1. St. Mary’s Springs (3) 2-0 61 2. Aquinas (4) 2-0 57 3. Regis – 2-0 48 4. Edgar – 2-0 34 5. Coleman – 2-0 24 6. Colby – 2-0 22 (tie) Mondovi – 2-0 22 8. Black Hawk8Warren IL – 2-0 21 9. Darlington – 1-1 19 10. Bangor – 2-0 18

Others receiving votes: Reedsville 16. Cashton 16. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 9. Auburndale 6. Shiocton 5. Markesan 5. Potosi-Cassville 1. Manawa Little Wolf 1.