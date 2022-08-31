By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

SchoolFPVRecordPoints
1. Mukwonago(6)2-069
2. Kimberly(1)2-057
3. Waunakee2-044
4. Muskego2-041
5. Bay Port2-037
6. Neenah2-021
(tie) Hartland Arrowhead2-021
8. Franklin1-116
9. Brookfield Central2-013
10. Homestead1-112

Others receiving votes: Appleton North 7. Fond du Lac. Oak Creek 7. Sussex Hamilton 7. New Richmond 6. Madison Memorial 6. Sun Prairie West 6. Sun Prairie East 6. West De Pere 4. River Falls 4.

Medium Division

SchoolFPVRecordPoints
1. Catholic Memorial(6)2-066
2. Monroe2-051
3. Rice Lake2-047
4. Ellsworth1-128
(tie) Freedom2-028
6. Columbus2-027
7. Mayville2-024
8. Pewaukee(1)1-122
9. Edgewood2-021
10. Racine St. Catherine’s2-011

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 9. New Berlin Eisenhower 9. Fox Valley Lutheran 8. Lakeland 7. Northwestern 6. Brodhead/Juda 5. St. Croix Central 5. Kewaskum 4. Lake Mills 3. Grafton 2. Lodi 2.

Small Division

SchoolFPVRecordPoints
1. St. Mary’s Springs(3)2-061
2. Aquinas(4)2-057
3. Regis2-048
4. Edgar2-034
5. Coleman2-024
6. Colby2-022
(tie) Mondovi2-022
8. Black Hawk8Warren IL2-021
9. Darlington1-119
10. Bangor2-018

Others receiving votes: Reedsville 16. Cashton 16. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 9. Auburndale 6. Shiocton 5. Markesan 5. Potosi-Cassville 1. Manawa Little Wolf 1.