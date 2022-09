WAUSAU – Prevail Bank – Wausau will be a collection site for new diapers Sept. 19 through Oct. 2 for The Babies’ Place program at The Neighbors’ Place in Wausau.

You can drop off your donations at Prevail Bank, 900 S. 17th Ave., Wausau. Diapers (size 3-7), pull-ups, baby wipes, baby hygiene supplies, unopened formula and feminine hygiene supplies will be accepted.

The Neighbors’ Place works with individuals and families who are often low-income or on restricted incomes.