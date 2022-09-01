The Wisconsin Department of Transportation invites the public to review and offer comments on the agency’s 2022 Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan.

The ADA Transition Plan shares information on WisDOT’s efforts to continually improve accessibility throughout the state highway system, including roadside facilities, navigability within public rights of way and public input processes. Per federal law, the transition plan is regularly maintained with opportunities for public input.

You can participate in the 30-day public comment period through Sept. 30 at wisconsindot.gov/ADA. There also is an electronic comment form.

Public comments on the plan will be used to help guide the department’s strategy for ADA improvements moving forward.

All WisDOT roadside facilities are built to current ADA standards at the time of planning and construction. Older facilities continue to receive updates as part of planned improvements and as resources are available.