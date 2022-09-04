By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend before feeling the scene with a 3-year-old child in tow is facing an array of charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, police said.

Police have not formally named the suspect. A search of Marathon County Jail records shows a 32-year-old man, Pao Vang, is being held without bond and was arrested Sept. 4. His preliminary charges match those listed in a news release issued Sunday evening by the Wausau Police Department.

Officers responded just before midnight Saturday, Sept. 3 to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. Police say a man allegedly pointed a handgun at his girlfriend and fired one shot. No one was struck by the bullet.

Officers were unable to locate the man at the home and learned he took a child with him when he left. Police found the suspect’s vehicle and stopped him before taking him into the custody. The child was unharmed.

In the release, Wausau Deputy Police Chief Matt Barnes said the suspect is being held on preliminary charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, going armed while intoxicated, possession of THC with intent to deliver, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 16 and neglecting a child.

“The Wausau Police Department officers and detectives are still actively investigating this case,” Barnes’ release reads.

No additional information will be released prior to Sept. 6. No booking photo was immediately available and police have not confirmed the name of the suspect.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.