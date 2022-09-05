Wausau Pilot & Review

A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The road was closed for about four hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.