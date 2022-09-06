Bryon Graff

Bryon Graff, CFP, APMA, an associate financial advisor with Hermening Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Wausau, recently obtained the certified financial planner certification.

Graff successfully completed the rigorous requirements that include course work and a series of examinations covering financial planning, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning.

Individuals with the CFP certification agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct developed by the Certified Financial Planning Board of Standards, Inc.

Graff graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in broadcast technology management. He has eight years of experience with Hermening Financial Group in the financial services industry.