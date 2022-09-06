STEVENS POINT – In recognition of generous support from the founders/owners of Skyward Inc., the multi-activity center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has been named Skyward Fieldhouse.

Skyward founders/owners, Jim King, class of ’68, and his wife, Jean, created the Skyward Scholars Program. This new endowed program will provide four-year tuition scholarships to incoming UW-Stevens Point students who are pursuing a career in programming. When fully operational, up to 20 Skyward Scholars will benefit from this program at any given time. The Scholars Program also will enhance curricular activities within the Department of Computing and New Media Technologies and builds on more than two decades of curricular and scholarship support.

“The Skyward Fieldhouse reflects the importance and ongoing commitment Skyward places on education,” said Scott Glinski, CEO of Skyward. “We couldn’t be happier to continue our long-standing partnership with UWSP through this dedication. Skyward appreciates the support of our owners Jim and Jean King and the endless passion and support they bring to the university, which strongly impacts the surrounding community.”

They were recognized during a dedication of the Skyward Fieldhouse Sept. 2. Skyward Fieldhouse signage was unveiled/displayed across two interior gym walls in this center in Marshfield Clinic Health System Champions Hall, 2050 Fourth Ave. The MAC, a 54,000-square-foot recreation space with basketball courts and a 200-meter indoor track, is the largest campus space for open rec, team practices and large events, including commencement ceremonies.

“We are so grateful for the long-term support of Jim and Jean King and so proud to call them UW-Stevens Point partners,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “Thank you for your ingenuity, thoughtfulness, generosity and unwavering support for UWSP and our community. With Jim’s brother, they formed Skyward, a respected local K-12 school administration software provider, which has grown exponentially in Stevens Point. Skyward has provided internship opportunities to scores of our students and hired hundreds of UW-Stevens Point graduates – about 40 percent of their employees.”

The Skyward Scholars Program will help even more students pursue bachelor’s degrees in Computer Information Systems. Five students would receive the partial tuition scholarship for up to four consecutive years. Each year, five additional students will be selected for the Skyward Scholars Program.

“We thank Skyward for their generous gift. The Skyward Scholars Program is an exciting addition to the array of scholarships we can offer to our students,” said Tomi Heimonen, associate professor and chair of UW-Stevens Point Computing and New Media Technologies. “Thanks to this program, students who progress through Computer Information Systems programs will have fewer barriers to achieve their academic and professional goals.”

For more information about the Skyward Scholars Program, contact the Department of Computing and New Media Technologies at 715-346-4409 or email cnmt@uwsp.edu.

Source: UW-Stevens Point