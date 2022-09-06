STEVENS POINT – Journey to the moon and back through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium and Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory this month.

General public planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. Shows are free, but donations are appreciated. September offerings include:

· Sept. 11 – “Back to the Moon for Good” – Discover the history and future of moon exploration.

· Sept. 18 – “Phantom of the Universe” – Learn about the exploration of dark matter in the universe.

· Sept. 25 – “From the Earth to the Universe” – Take a journey of celestial discovery as scientists learn about space.



A free Junior Scientist planetarium program, “Larry – Cat in Space,” will be offered from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 in collaboration with the UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more may schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2120 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is open for free, public viewings from 8:30-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear, and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The planetarium and observatory are on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/Pages/default.aspx.