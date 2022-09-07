Damakant Jayshi

Wausau has appointed a new officer to work with the unhoused population and connect them with services and resources available in the city.

Tracy Rieger, former director of Community Homeless Facilities at Catholic Charities in Wausau, assumed the responsibilities of community outreach specialist on Sept. 1.

“I am so thrilled to be working for the City of Wausau, serving as the Community Outreach Specialist, for the unhoused population in Wausau,” Rieger told Wausau Pilot & Review. She added that over the past five years these residents “have become an extension of my family.”

Rieger said one of her goals is to continue providing solution-based options for people experiencing homelessness while keeping the greater needs of the community in the forefront.

The outreach specialist, a non-sworn position replacing a sworn officer, falls under the umbrella of the Wausau Police Department. Sworn officers typically have arrest powers and carry a weapon. Non-sworn positions neither carry a gun, nor have arrest powers.

While addressing the city’s Human Resource Committee in May, Wausau Police Benjamin Bliven said the police department received numerous complaints from business establishments in the downtown area and the library about unhoused residents – that they were aggressively panhandling, loitering, fighting and using public spaces for urination and defecation. He requested creating the new position to better address the issue.

About two weeks later, at a Finance Committee meeting, Bliven suggested that the position be fully funded, at $100,000, from the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for 2022. At that time, the expectation was that the new hire would begin July 1.

According to the city’s HR Dept., Rieger is a full-time employee with an annual salary of about $65,000.

Bliven is away until Sept. 21. Deputy Police Chief Matthew Barnes did not respond to questions on the community outreach specialist position.

Wausau considering operating warming center year-round

For some time now, Wausau leaders have been discussing ways to address homelessness in the city, including having more affordable housing. The City of Wausau and Marathon County severely lack units that are affordable for low-income people.

Some unhoused residents say they can afford to pay rent for their own apartments but landlords don’t trust them. Landlords usually ask for rental histories and reference checks, which the unhoused cannot provide. Some are hampered by a past record of crime and substance abuse.

As a result, many are forced to spend nights at the warming center run by Catholic Charities, open during the coldest months of the year. Now, if a Catholic Charities proposal, supported by Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Bliven, is approved by the Finance Committee and the Wausau City Council, the center will open its doors year-round.

The Wausau Police Department prepared a proposal requesting ARPA funds to run the center from May 1 to Oct. 31, a period when it is normally closed. On Aug. 23, Bliven told the Finance Committee, where ARPA requests are submitted, that Catholic Charities of Wausau has expressed willingness and interest in opening the shelter on a year-round basis. But, the police chief added, they have a shortfall of $270,000 annually to run a year-round center.

The committee members briefly discussed whether the center should open only during the night throughout the year or be a 24/7 facility. The committee asked the police department to prepare a formal proposal for its ranking. If the Finance Committee and the City Council approve the budget proposal, the center would run throughout the year.