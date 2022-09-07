By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Mukwonago(7)3-0791
2. Kimberly(1)3-0692
3. Waunakee3-0553
4. Bay Port3-0525
5. Muskego3-0464
6. Hartland Arrowhead3-040T6
7. Neenah3-038T6
8. Brookfield Central3-0229
9. Franklin2-1188
10. Appleton North3-07

Others receiving votes: Onalaska 5. Sussex Hamilton 4. River Falls 2. Madison Memorial 2. West De Pere 1.Medium Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(8)3-0801
2. Monroe3-0682
3. Rice Lake3-0653
4. Freedom3-045T4
5. Mayville3-0367
6. Ellsworth2-132T4
7. Columbus3-0316
8. Edgewood3-0269
9. Pewaukee3-0168
10. Racine St. Catherine’s3-01110

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9. West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 6. Lodi 4. Fox Valley Lutheran 2. Grafton 2.Small Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. St. Mary’s Springs(7)3-0791
2. Aquinas(1)3-0692
3. Regis3-0633
4. Edgar3-0574
5. Colby3-041T6
6. Coleman3-0365
7. Darlington3-0299
8. Mondovi3-026T6
9. Bangor3-01410
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic3-010NR

Others receiving votes: Cashton 7. Markesan 6. Auburndale 1. Weyauwega-Fremont 1. Belleville 1.