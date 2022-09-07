Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Mukwonago
|(7)
|3-0
|79
|1
|2. Kimberly
|(1)
|3-0
|69
|2
|3. Waunakee
|–
|3-0
|55
|3
|4. Bay Port
|–
|3-0
|52
|5
|5. Muskego
|–
|3-0
|46
|4
|6. Hartland Arrowhead
|–
|3-0
|40
|T6
|7. Neenah
|–
|3-0
|38
|T6
|8. Brookfield Central
|–
|3-0
|22
|9
|9. Franklin
|–
|2-1
|18
|8
|10. Appleton North
|–
|3-0
|7
Others receiving votes: Onalaska 5. Sussex Hamilton 4. River Falls 2. Madison Memorial 2. West De Pere 1.Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(8)
|3-0
|80
|1
|2. Monroe
|–
|3-0
|68
|2
|3. Rice Lake
|–
|3-0
|65
|3
|4. Freedom
|–
|3-0
|45
|T4
|5. Mayville
|–
|3-0
|36
|7
|6. Ellsworth
|–
|2-1
|32
|T4
|7. Columbus
|–
|3-0
|31
|6
|8. Edgewood
|–
|3-0
|26
|9
|9. Pewaukee
|–
|3-0
|16
|8
|10. Racine St. Catherine’s
|–
|3-0
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9. West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 6. Lodi 4. Fox Valley Lutheran 2. Grafton 2.Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. St. Mary’s Springs
|(7)
|3-0
|79
|1
|2. Aquinas
|(1)
|3-0
|69
|2
|3. Regis
|–
|3-0
|63
|3
|4. Edgar
|–
|3-0
|57
|4
|5. Colby
|–
|3-0
|41
|T6
|6. Coleman
|–
|3-0
|36
|5
|7. Darlington
|–
|3-0
|29
|9
|8. Mondovi
|–
|3-0
|26
|T6
|9. Bangor
|–
|3-0
|14
|10
|10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|–
|3-0
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cashton 7. Markesan 6. Auburndale 1. Weyauwega-Fremont 1. Belleville 1.