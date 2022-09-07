By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Mukwonago (7) 3-0 79 1 2. Kimberly (1) 3-0 69 2 3. Waunakee – 3-0 55 3 4. Bay Port – 3-0 52 5 5. Muskego – 3-0 46 4 6. Hartland Arrowhead – 3-0 40 T6 7. Neenah – 3-0 38 T6 8. Brookfield Central – 3-0 22 9 9. Franklin – 2-1 18 8 10. Appleton North – 3-0 7

Others receiving votes: Onalaska 5. Sussex Hamilton 4. River Falls 2. Madison Memorial 2. West De Pere 1.Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Catholic Memorial (8) 3-0 80 1 2. Monroe – 3-0 68 2 3. Rice Lake – 3-0 65 3 4. Freedom – 3-0 45 T4 5. Mayville – 3-0 36 7 6. Ellsworth – 2-1 32 T4 7. Columbus – 3-0 31 6 8. Edgewood – 3-0 26 9 9. Pewaukee – 3-0 16 8 10. Racine St. Catherine’s – 3-0 11 10

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9. West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 6. Lodi 4. Fox Valley Lutheran 2. Grafton 2.Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. St. Mary’s Springs (7) 3-0 79 1 2. Aquinas (1) 3-0 69 2 3. Regis – 3-0 63 3 4. Edgar – 3-0 57 4 5. Colby – 3-0 41 T6 6. Coleman – 3-0 36 5 7. Darlington – 3-0 29 9 8. Mondovi – 3-0 26 T6 9. Bangor – 3-0 14 10 10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic – 3-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Cashton 7. Markesan 6. Auburndale 1. Weyauwega-Fremont 1. Belleville 1.