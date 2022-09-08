WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts has opened new exhibits in conjunction with Wausau Festival of Arts this weekend, Sept. 10 and 11.

“Roots: New Growth” has opened in the Caroline S. Mark Gallery. “Forever Searching, Always Home” in the Vault Gallery. And the Wisconsin Regional Art Program’s Regional Exhibit in the Loft Gallery.

The CVA will also host demonstrations and classes during the festival.

“Roots: New Growth” will highlight original fine art that focuses on positive life changes, unexpected new opportunities, and the journey we all take as artists.

“Forever Searching, Always Home” by Melissa Airy, a midwestern multimedia artist and lecturer of art at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, explores the cyclical journey of coming home time and time again.

The Wisconsin Regional Art Program Regional Exhibit encourages nonprofessional, student and emerging artists to create and exhibit their work across Wisconsin. It is for people who have a serious interest in art, and create art for the love of it.

There will be a reception for these exhibitions at 5 p.m. Sept. 16. The shows run through October.

The Center for the Visual Arts is at 427 N. Fourth St. in downtown Wausau. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Festival of Arts hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11.

Visit cvawausau.org/ for more information.



