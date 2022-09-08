Wausau Pilot & Review

The flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin are to be flown at half-staff from Sept. 1 through sunset on Sept. 11 out of respect for the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Additionally, Executive Order #174 declares Sun., Sept. 11, 2022, as a state Day of Service and Remembrance to encourage all Wisconsinites to commit acts of service and do good in their communities in commemoration of the lives lost.

“On the anniversary of 9/11, we should each take time to remember the nearly 3,000 individuals who were lost in this tragedy and their loved ones who miss them every day, to extend our support to the countless others whose lives were forever changed, and to honor the first responders, emergency personnel, and volunteers who ran toward danger to help their neighbors and save lives on that fateful day,” Gov. Tony Evers said, in a news release. “Honoring the anniversary of 9/11 through acts of selflessness and service is a critical part of our nation’s continued work to heal, to reaffirm our Wisconsin values of treating each other with kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion, and to remind ourselves and each other that, even today, there is still more that unites us than divides us. This weekend, I encourage Wisconsinites across the state to join in acts of service and community toward that shared goal and purpose.”

A list of potential volunteer opportunities, including virtual or low-contact opportunities, can be found on the Volunteer Wisconsin website here. Wisconsinites can also participate in other ways, including by engaging with their neighborhoods and communities, performing acts of kindness, or taking the time to reflect on the significance of the day.

Executive Order #174 will be in effect beginning at sunrise on Fri., Sept. 9, 2022, and ending at sunset on Sun., Sept. 11, 2022, and is available here.