Adults can participate in a week-long plant swap from Sept. 12-17 at Marathon County Public Library’s Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Stop by any time throughout the week to leave a plant for someone else to take, or come take one that someone else has left. Free. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next members-only book sale on Sept. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10 a year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.