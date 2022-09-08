Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls tennis team won a pair of singles matches but came up short in a 5-2 loss to Rhinelander in a Great Northern Conference dual Thursday at Oak Island Park.

Reagan Herdrich needed three sets to beat Shayla Coppenger, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, at No. 3 singles, and Addie Schmitt earned a 6-2, 6-1, win at No. 4 singles for Newman Catholic’s two victories.

Newman drops to 0-4 in the Great Northern Conference this season. Rhinelander is now 4-1.

Newman Catholic will compete at the Ashwaubenon Invite on Saturday.

Rhinelander 5, Newman Catholic 2

Singles: 1. Tori Riopel (RH) def. Ava Sukanen, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Kelsey Winter (RH) def. Natalie Townsend, 6-2, 6-4; 3. Reagan Herdrich (NC) def. Shayla Coppenger, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; 4. Addie Schmitt (NC) def. Dawsyn Barkus, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Taylor Riopel-Helena Wisner (RH) def. Destiny Lo-Molly Merrill, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Paige Olenik-Kayla Tessman (RH) def. Ada Stenstrom-Fiona McCarthy, 6-3, 6-2; 3. Brooke Sisel-Evelyn Sawyer (RH) def. Olivia Fox-Addison Puent, 6-0, 6-1.

Records: Rhinelander 4-1 Great Northern Conference; Newman Catholic 0-4 Great Northern Conference.