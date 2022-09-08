WAUSAU – At 10 a.m. Sept. 9, Rick Reyer interviews the candidates from the 68th State Assembly race, where Karen Hurd-R, Fall Creek, and Nate Otto-D, Altoona, are vying for a seat currently held by Republican Jesse James. The two candidates for Wisconsin’s 72nd Assembly district, Scott Krug-R, Nekoosa, and challenger Criste Greening-D, Wisconsin Rapids, will also share their perspectives.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.