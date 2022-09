United Way RSVP of Marathon County seeks volunteer mentors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin and will hold a coffee hour for those interested from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at BBBS, 227400 Rib Mountain Drive, Suite G.

You will be able to meet staff members, learn about mentoring programs and enjoy refreshments and conversation. No skills needed.