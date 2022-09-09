WAUSAU – Artwork created by 118 artists from around the world will be featured in the 47th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition on view Sept. 10 through Nov. 27 at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, in Wausau.

“Birds in Art” 2022 is replete with birds strutting, vocalizing, socializing, preening and soaring.

Of the 118 artists, 95 were selected by the jury in addition to 23 who were named master artists during previous “Birds in Art” exhibitions. Thirty-three are international, representing 15 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Scotland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Eleven are Wisconsin artists, three of whom also are among 18 first-time “Birds in Art” artists.

In addition to paintings in watercolor, oil and acrylic; sculptures in stone, wood, wire, aluminum and bronze; and drawings in graphite, pastel, chalk and charcoal, the exhibition includes various mediums – from cut paper and scratchboard to serigraphy, woodcut, linocut and etching. Textile art is included from two first-time artists: Jim Hay of Japan, who incorporated a machine-sewn kimono into his whimsical work, and Canadian Sue Sherman, whose quilt depicts three monk parakeets.

“Birds in Art” 2022 opening-day festivities on on the morning of Sept. 10 include a guest speaker’s presentation at 9:30 a.m.; Artists in Action demonstrations from 10:45 a.m. to noon; and opportunities to meet dozens of artists.

The free exhibition will be on view during the museum’s extended opening-weekend hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11.

The “Birds in Art” exhibition opening is part of Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend.

For additional “Birds in Art” 2022 exhibition details, check the artist list, events calendar and exhibition webpage.

For more information, visit www.lywam.org, email info@lywam.org, call 715-845-7010, and follow the Woodson on social media.