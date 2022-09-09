By Shereen Siewert

City leaders next week will review a request for millions in public assistance to support a downtown apartment complex on part of the former Wausau Center mall site, the first of at least two major projects in the planning stages.

Details released late Friday show T. Wall Enterprises, which proposes the $48 million apartment and commercial building is seeking $10.8 million in taxpayer money to fund the project. That amount includes principal and interest, payable over an anticipated term of 21 years.

The Foundry on 3rd includes 154 market-rate apartments with rents ranging from $800 for the smallest studio unit, at 355 square feet, to $2,879 per month for a three-bedroom unit. According to city documents, the total development costs total $312,095 per unit. Ehlers, a consultant hired by the city to determine gap financing needs for the project, said the amounts are in line with other market-rate apartments built in the area within the past two years.

The project has been met with mixed reaction from people who are excited about the plan, but concerned about the price point. Tom Kilian, who represents residents in the district where the project is located, has been a vocal critic for months about the plan. On Friday, Kilian told Wausau Pilot & Review that while Wausau faces a serious affordable housing crisis, “municipal government is being asked to subsidize millions in public dollars for high-end development…which I find not only outrageous, but am uncertain that such apartment sizes even meet code.”

“As the district representative, I have consistently voted against such inappropriate subsidies for the mall redevelopment, and will continue to do so next week and into the future,” Kilian said. “It has been almost two years since, in an opinion piece, I warned the Wausau public about this WOZ mall redevelopment situation, and that opinion piece has — unfortunately, for our community — aged remarkably well. “

T. Wall Enterprises requested a Municipal Revenue Obligation note in the principal amount of $6.2 million to construct the complex, which also includes 17,520 square feet of commercial space for a total of seven tenants.

The developer agreement also calls for T. Wall to release “all claims by Developer’s affiliate, District at Riverlife, LLC (formerly Main Street Wausau, LLC) in form and substance acceptable to the City.” T. Wall had threatened a lawsuit over the failed Riverlife project. In an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, Terrance Wall said a legal ‘notice of injury’ sent to the city in July pertained to the Riverlife development, a $24.9 million deal that fell apart in March after nearly a year of negotiations. That notice was later withdrawn.

Ehlers, in its report, said the proposed financing “meets or expectations for a project of its nature.”

But some details remain unclear. When applicants seek city participation for a project, they must include financial analyses to demonstrate the need for TIF assistance. Applicants are required to submit two analysis – one with and one without TIF assistance, indicating the minimum return necessary to proceed with the project. But no such document appears to have been submitted.

Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to all council members for their reaction ahead of Tuesday’s joint meeting of the Finance and Economic Development Committee, which meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau.

The meeting includes a closed session with possible action on the matter. A more robust story is planned for Monday.