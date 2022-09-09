WAUSAU – The River West neighborhood in the Wausau River District is home to two new murals strategically placed to encourage vehicle and pedestrian exploration and improve perceived safety.

The Wausau River District Inc. selected three artists to implement their proposed artwork in August.



“G.A.’s Willow Tree,” on the south side of 108 S. Second Ave., was created by local artists Austin Rosenberg and Ryan Samuelson. They were inspired after hearing the story of the building’s new owner, whose child passed away, and her connection to willow trees.

“G.A.’s Willow Tree,” by local artists Austin Rosenberg and Ryan Samuelson.

“Love Bird,” on the west side of 110-112 Clark St., was created by an artist

known as Salt Rock from kadhao. Wausau’s connection to birds inspired Salt

Rock. The city is designated as a Bird City and the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum’s flagship, internationally known annual exhibit highlights “Birds in Art.” The mural spans the building’s entire west side and was created in only 24 hours.

