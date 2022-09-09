Wausau Pilot & Review

he 2022-23 curling season gets underway in Wausau with registration for members, teams, and new curlers beginning Wednesday, September 14.

Curlers interested in becoming a member and participating in the Club’s variety of daytime and evening leagues can sign up using the club’s website: www.wausaucurling.org, and following prompts.

Those who want to learn the popular wintertime game can sign up for “Learn to Curl” instructional events, scheduled for Saturdays, Oct. 15 and 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. All equipment and instruction will be provided. New curlers will then have the opportunity to join instructional leagues and continue to play the sport throughout the season.

The club plans a season opening “First Rock” event on Oct. 14, with league play starting Oct. 30.

The club, which celebrated its 100th year of competition last year, curls at the Olympic-style Wausau Curling Center at 1920 Curling Way, on the city’s southeast side. With eight “sheets,” or lanes, for curling, the center is the largest privately owned curling facility in the United States.

In addition to Learn to Curl and league play, the club has announced a calendar which includes several weekend bonspiels, the Badger State Games curling competition, and high school tournaments and state championships.

Follow Wausau Curling Club news at the club’s website or Facebook page.