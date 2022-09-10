Wausau Pilot & Review

An historic Rhinelander supper club was damaged in a kitchen fire, sending patrons and staff into the parking lot on a busy Friday night.

The Al Gen Dinner Club, 3428 North Faust Lake Road, Rhinelander, has been a northwoods staple for decades. But just before 8 p.m. Friday, firefighters were called to the restaurant after flames were seen from the kitchen area. Officials from Pine Lake Fire say crews attacked the fire from inside, stopping the flames from spreading to the dining area and bar.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the blaze, which drew crews from several nearby agencies along with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin Public Service. Several employees were trying to extinguish the blaze before crews arrived on scene.

The fire did cause extensive damage but was contained to the kitchen area and roof above the kitchen.

The Al Gen is owned by Rob Swearingen, who is a Republican Wisconsin Assembly representative, and his wife, Amy. Both are regularly seen at the establishment

In a Facebook post, the Swearingens expressed their thanks for the swift response to the blaze.

“It’s been a long night….thank you so very much to the Pelican, Pine Lake, and Rhinelander Fire Departments, Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, Oneida County Dispatch Center, Medic 1, & Rhinelander Police Department,” the post reads. “Your quick response kept the fire contained to the kitchen. Everyone is safe. We appreciate the outpouring of kindness & concern.”

Officials have not said what caused the blaze.