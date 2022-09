Wausau Pilot & Review

A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau is closed Sunday due to low-hanging utility wires, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A notification from the DOT said Hwy. 52 from Jim Moore Creek Road to Firehouse Road remains closed as of 9:30 a.m. The closure began at about 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

The closure is expected to continue for at least two hours. No official detour route has been noted.