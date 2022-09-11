Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Your Invited to a Community Coffee Hour. United Way RSVP of Marathon County invites community members of all ages to attend the Community Coffee Hour on Sept. 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Habitat for Humanity of Wausau. The Coffee Hour is your opportunity to learn about Habitat, meet volunteers and see how you can make a difference in helping to solve substandard housing in our community. Coffee Hours are open to the public, so bring a friend.

ADRC Peer Leader for Stepping on Workshops for Fall Prevention Needed. The Aging and Disability Resource Center staff lead community classes that help people learn about fall prevention. They are seeking peer leaders to assist them in upcoming class offerings. Peer leaders must be 60 years of age or older, care about senior safety, be comfortable in front of a small group, and go through training to help facilitate this program. Contact Peggy Kurth for Marathon County and Marshfield (peggy.kurth@adrc-cw.org or call 888-486-9545).

Donation Intake Volunteers Needed. Tuesday through Saturday volunteers are needed to accept donations at the Habitat for Humanity store. Donations are tested and prepped for sale. Moving, lifting and bending are a regular part of this volunteer opportunity. To schedule an orientation call 715-848-5042 or email office@habitatwausau.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Do You Enjoy Knitting or Quilting? Marshfield Medical Center in Weston is in need of comfort blankets for patients (lap or single bed sized) and pocket comfort cloths. Contact 715-393-3740 with questions. Donations can be delivered to door 4 and left with a screener or volunteer. Include your name and address so you can be thanked for your donation.

Stamps Needed. Help Faith in Action deliver birthday and other special occasion cards to care-receivers. Stamps can be dropped off at office or ordered online and mailed to FIA office at 630 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403. Office hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Contact Jamie with questions at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIA@gmail.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County