Wausau Pilot & Review

KINGSFORD, Mich. – Ray Reineck ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns to help the Wausau West football team continue its undefeated start to the season as the Warriors pulled away for a 34-14 win over Kingsford (Mich.) in a nonconference game Friday night.

Landon Parlier had a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give West a 6-0 lead before Kingsford scored touchdowns in the second and third quarters to pull ahead 14-6.

West found its offensive groove in the fourth quarter, scoring four times to earn the victory.

Reineck had TD runs of 7, 10 and 49 yards in the first three minutes of the quarter, and Vince Hanz connected with Ethan Steinbach for a 8-yard score later in the period for the Warriors.

Wausau West (4-0) will host Marshfield (2-2) in a Valley Football Association matchup Sept. 16 at Thom Field. The teams are the only two still undefeated in the VFA, both 1-0.