George Mosher, Jim Klement

(WAUSAU) George Mosher, Finance Officer at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 met with Jim Klement, Director of the Camp American Legion in Lake Tomahawk on July 15, 2022.

George presented a Post 10 donation to Jim which included three sets of tables and chairs for the camp lodge and a large amount of Kwik Trip gift cards to be used at the camp for food and gasoline.

The Camp American Legion is a free resource for Wisconsin Veterans, active duty and reserves, their immediate families and families of the fallen.  Campers stay on-site in one of the cabins near the lake. They are provided three meals a day with various opportunities to relax, rejuvenate and reconnect.

The camp is now open year-round.

Camp details and applications are available on the website.

https://www.campamericanlegion.org/

For more information contact the camp at:

caloffice@wilegion.org

Office 715-277-2510

8529 County Road D, Lake Tomahawk, WI 54539

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Photos provided by the Camp 