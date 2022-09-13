(WAUSAU) George Mosher, Finance Officer at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 met with Jim Klement, Director of the Camp American Legion in Lake Tomahawk on July 15, 2022.
George presented a Post 10 donation to Jim which included three sets of tables and chairs for the camp lodge and a large amount of Kwik Trip gift cards to be used at the camp for food and gasoline.
The Camp American Legion is a free resource for Wisconsin Veterans, active duty and reserves, their immediate families and families of the fallen. Campers stay on-site in one of the cabins near the lake. They are provided three meals a day with various opportunities to relax, rejuvenate and reconnect.
The camp is now open year-round.
Camp details and applications are available on the website.
For more information contact the camp at:
Office 715-277-2510
8529 County Road D, Lake Tomahawk, WI 54539
Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann
Photos provided by the Camp