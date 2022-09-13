(WAUSAU) George Mosher, Finance Officer at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 met with Jim Klement, Director of the Camp American Legion in Lake Tomahawk on July 15, 2022.

George presented a Post 10 donation to Jim which included three sets of tables and chairs for the camp lodge and a large amount of Kwik Trip gift cards to be used at the camp for food and gasoline.

The Camp American Legion is a free resource for Wisconsin Veterans, active duty and reserves, their immediate families and families of the fallen. Campers stay on-site in one of the cabins near the lake. They are provided three meals a day with various opportunities to relax, rejuvenate and reconnect.

The camp is now open year-round.

Camp details and applications are available on the website.

https://www.campamericanlegion.org/

For more information contact the camp at:

caloffice@wilegion.org

Office 715-277-2510

8529 County Road D, Lake Tomahawk, WI 54539

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Photos provided by the Camp