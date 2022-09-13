RIB MOUNTAIN – Connexus Credit Union broke ground in early September on its new branch at the intersection of North Mountain Road and Hummingbird Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.

The branch will be roughly 5,100 square feet and feature modern interior amenities, including digital self-service stations to limit wait time and maximize efficiency; a fireside reception area; and a Solutions Center for member services. The exterior will showcase a Northwoods architectural style to complement the Granite Peak backdrop and a five-lane drive-thru with an ATM.

A virtual tour of the branch, which is expected to open in the summer of 2023, is available here.