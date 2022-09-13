RiverLife Park sculpture and garden in Wausau. Photo courtesy Monk Botanical Gardens.

WAUSAU – The garden installation around the Vertical Log Raft sculpture at RiverLife Park has been completed.

The city of Wausau and Monk Botanical Gardens’ staff members and volunteers joined forces to plant a variety of greenery, including Russian sage, liatris, hydrangea, shasta daisy, allium, silvermound and sedums.

You can find the new garden and sculpture at the intersection of the Fulton Street plaza and the River Edge Parkway. To learn more about Monk Botanical Gardens or volunteering at the gardens, visit monkgardens.org, call 715-261-6309 or email info@monkgardens.org.

The installation was completed by Horticulture & Grounds Manager Marissa Ashbeck, Groundskeeper Tyrone Lane, and volunteers Douglas Hosler, Jane Blick, and Mike Blick.